Ant Booty Altercation: Alexis Skky Tries To Fade Blac Chyna For Flinging Drink In Nightclub

Blac Chyna And Alexis Skyy Almost Come To Blows In L.A. Night Club

How did this even happen???

On Saturday night, things almost got ugly between reality actresses Alexis Skyy and Blac Chyna. According to the story Alexis told to followers on her Instagram Live, Chyna was being friendly as they both were partying at the same venue. Chyna invited Alexis over to have a drink in her section and she obliged. As time passed, seemingly out of nowhere, Alexis says Chyna says “now you gotta get the f*ck out”, asking her to leave.

Blinded by her crassness, Alexis took a moment to process what Blac Chyna was saying. Next thing you know Blac Chyna was allegedly tossing a drink at her head. Alexis says she started throwing hands in response.

“I’m not even the type to start a fight,” she wrote on a now-deleted Instagram story post. “She threw a drink at me…@BlacChyna stay off the coke and addys.”

Blac Chyna has not said anything about the situation, however, a video of what happened has surfaced. Click here to see it.

someone said “the ants go marching one by one hurrah hurrah🐜🐜🐜” under blac chyna & alexis skyy’s altercation, bitch i died lmfaooo — cathy (@_enirehtac) January 13, 2019

Social media is having a field day with the footage of Blac Chyna and Alexis almost fading each other, of course…but are YOU shocked by their chicken head kerfuffle?

