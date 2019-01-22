LHHNY: Cyn Santana Goes To Therapy With Dr. Jenn To Address Her Depression [Video]

Cyn Santana’s #LHHNY Therapy Session With Dr. Jenn

Cyn Santana isn’t feeling like herself ever since giving birth to baby Lex. She tried to express her feelings to her cretin now-fiance Joe Budden but he scoffed, put on his a silly a$$ hat, and bailed on her.

In a new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York Cyn sits with Dr. Jenn to talk about what she’s feeling and how to properly address it.

Go to therapy, people.