Get Your Life Together: PnB Rock Arrested In Pennsylvania For Stolen Gun And Possession Of Narcotics

PnB Rock Arrested On Drug & Firearm Related Charges

Things aren’t looking too good for PNB Rock at the moment.

The rapper has been arrested and charged with drug and firearm related charges in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

PnB Rock was taken into custody on Sunday, January 20, according to reports from CBS Philadelphia. This arrest followed a search of the rapper’s home in Bensalem, which produced four pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, over $33,000 in cash, along with a stolen .40 caliber Glock handgun.

Authorities first caught wind of the house after neighbors complained about loud parties and the smell of marijuana coming from the residence. Police eventually gathered enough information to come to the conclusion that Rock was selling weed out of the home.

Following the results of this latest search, PnB Rock was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics, receiving stolen property (for the stolen handgun), criminal conspiracy, and other related offenses.

A woman named Stephanie Sibounheuang, who has been romantically linked to PnB Rock, was also arrested along with the rapper. She has been was charged with possession of narcotics, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy. Both of them were taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility.

This isn’t the first time PnB Rock has been arrested. The rapper has a criminal history and served nearly three years in prison previously on other drug-related charges.