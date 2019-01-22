The Off-Camera Carters: Jay-Z And Beyoncé Used THIS Brilliant Tactic To Avoid The Paparazzi At Biggs’ B’day Bash

Jay Z and Beyoncé Partied With Biggs Burke For His Birthday

Beyoncé and Jay Z were out partying on Saturday but they managed to avoid the paparazzi using a pretty smart trick! The couple were seen celebrating at the surprise birthday party for Biggs Burke, Hov’s former Roc-A-Fella partner, in a private area at Avra Beverly Hills Saturday night, but the couple managed to avoid cameras when they left.

According to Page Six reports:

“they snuck out through the back as the other guests made their way to the front to distract the paparazzi.”

Our sources tell us the lavish dinner was hosted by Burke’s publicist and business partner Simone King who partnered with Avra and managed to get the restaurant to drape off their section and avoid cameras. We’re told the dinner was an intimate affair filled with love, laughs and beautiful speeches to Biggs Burke honoring him on his birthday. The dining table was decked out with beautiful roses from Venus et fleur.

Besides, Jay Z and Beyonce, the guest list included Kelly Rowland, Diddy, former NBA player Al Harrington, singer Saint Jhn, music manager Gee Robinson, rapper/podcaster, Noreaga, Tyrina Lee, Brandon Jennings and Emory Jones.

Check out the photos below: