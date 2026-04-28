Update: Houston Cop Ashley Gonzalez Officially Fired For Racist Rant About Black People

Racist cop's behavior deemed 'abhorrent' and incompatible with law enforcement.

All her cases will be reviewed to ensure defendants' rights were not violated.

Firing highlights possibility of accountability in policing when public pressure is applied.

Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

We were very skeptical about the language the Houston Police Department used in their initial public messaging about this incident but we’re glad to see that our fears have been put to rest.

A now-former Houston police officer has been fired after a viral social media video exposed a racist rant, triggering widespread backlash and prompting prosecutors to review every criminal case she handled, according to Police1. Officer Ashley Gonzalez, who joined the Houston Police Department in 2024, was terminated after investigators confirmed she appeared in videos where she repeatedly used racial slurs, specifically “ni**er”, and made wildly offensive remarks about Black people. In one clip, she allegedly boasted about using her authority as an officer to target Black individuals, raising serious concerns about bias in her policing.

HPD released a public statement about Gonzalez’s termination via social media:

The Houston Police Department (HPD) has terminated the employment of Ashley Gonzalez. As of today, she is no longer an employee of the department. HPD holds every officer to the highest standards of integrity and conduct, and will not waver in upholding these expectations. After discovering the incident, Ashley Gonzalez was immediately relieved of duty. In compliance with state civil service laws, an investigation was conducted as fast as legally possible.

The department launched an internal affairs investigation shortly after the videos surfaced online. Officials described Gonzalez’s behavior as “abhorrent” and incompatible with law enforcement standards, leading to her swift dismissal. The fallout has extended beyond her termination. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced it is now reviewing all cases Gonzalez worked on during her time with the department. Prosecutors said they have an ethical obligation to reassess those cases and notify defense attorneys if her conduct could have impacted prosecutions or violated defendants’ rights.

“The behavior exhibited by Ashley Gonzalez was abhorrent, disgusting and entirely unacceptable,” Chief J. Noe Diaz, Jr. stated. “It is deeply disturbing and has no place in law enforcement or in our community.”

We hope every single one of the cases involving Black folks is overturned and restitution is made by the state.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union also condemned the video, emphasizing that racist behavior is not tolerated and does not reflect the department’s values. Community leaders and city officials similarly denounced the remarks, warning that incidents like this erode public trust in law enforcement. That sounds good but we’re positive that this Gonzalez is not the first or nor the last racist employed by the city, the only difference is that perhaps those other bigoted utterances didn’t go viral across multiple social media platforms.

That said, Gonzalez’s firing does highlight the fact that accountability within policing is possible when enough public pressure is applied.