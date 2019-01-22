MAGA Moron Pulls Gun On Young Black Cyclists, Calls Them The N-Word During MLK Day Protest [Video]

As most of us celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy on Monday, racist white folks were out here trying their hardest to undo his legacy. 51-year-old Mark Allen Bartlett has been arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm after video footage showed him waving a gun and spewing racial slurs at young, Black cyclists during the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protest.

Miami 7 News reports:

A woman is seen visibly upset at the group of bicyclists blocking the roadway. A separate video showed the woman accusing one of the riders of running over her foot. “You just ran over my foot with your tire!” she yelled at one of the riders. Things then escalated when, Miami Police said Mark Allen Bartlett, ran up to the group with a gun. “Get the f*** out of here, you f****** piece of s***,” Bartlett told one of the riders. “You f****** losers.” As Bartlett walked away, he’s heard calling them the N-word three times.

After seeing the disturbing video, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted:

I can confirm that the man in the video was arrested. His use of racist comments, especially on MLK Day, and threatening others with a gun will not be tolerated by anyone. Thank you to @MiamiPD and Chief @Jcolina67. https://t.co/D0xMpmgvTF — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) January 22, 2019

Barltett was released from prison the following day. SMH.