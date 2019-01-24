Seen On The Scene: Angela Yee & Larry Morrow Celebrate Capricorn Season With All Black Birthday Affair
- By Bossip Staff
Angela Yee & Larry Morrow Celebrate All Black Birthday Affair
Angela Yee and Larry Morrow’s epic birthday party took place over the weekend at the Metropolitan in New Orleans. Presented by Larry Marrow Events, the All Black Birthday Affair included attendees like Meek Mill, Fabolous, Kenny Burns, Toya Wright, Bre Z, James Harden, Big Freedia and more. The evening also featured a D’USSE step-and-repeat and D’USSE cocktails were served throughout the night.
