We Quit: Ample-Size Passenger Is Investigated After Making Flight Attendant Wipe His A$$ In Bathroom

The Flight Attendant Details The Horrific Incident

An all-female Taiwanese airline crew was forced to do some FOUL things to a man of ample size and now, the airline wants to ban him from flights all-together.

According to CNN, the airline EVA Air Flight 15 headed to Taipei from Los Angeles last Thursday, and a White, unnamed passenger weighing over 200 kilograms (440 pounds) was on-board.

He boarded the flight in a wheelchair, and two and a half hours into the 14-hour flight, he asked to use the business class lavatory, according to a flight attendant. Naturally, he needed help to the bathroom being handicapped, so the flight attendant and two colleagues helped him into the lavatory.

Unfortunately, it didn’t stop there.

The man allegedly demanded the flight attendant pull down his underwear, saying that he was unable to do it himself because of surgery to his right hand. Though reluctant, the flight attendant eventually agreed.

But then, the man allegedly had the nerve to slap her wrist when she tried to cover his exposed privates with a blanket. He claimed it was difficult to breathe, and he even requested that the lavatory door be left open. According to the flight attendant, she was like nah to this request.

The whole incident reached new climactic horrors when the man allegedly asked the cabin crew to HELP HIM WIPE HIS A$$.

The flight attendant told reporters that she had no choice but to comply because she was faced with threats that he would not leave the lavatory. So she proceeded to prop up the man (who is four times her weight btw) from the front as a co-worker wiped his backside.

“I’ll never forget that moment: With his feces still in the toilet, I had nowhere to escape,” the flight attendant said. “Now every time I’m forced to relive what happened in my mind, I feel traumatized.”

And traumatized you should be.

Video of the incident was posted to social media by a flight attendant and some passengers causing public outrage.

Many people demanded the “disgusting” passenger be barred from flying or be charged for alleged sexual harassment.

Advocates for the cabin crew also blamed the corporate culture of various Asian service-sector companies that argue the “customer is always right” while ignoring the employees’ welfare.

This isn’t the first time the passenger has enacted some dirty deeds either.

In a Monday press conference, the flight attendant was joined by a representative of the local flight attendants’ union, as well as a fellow EVA employee. The union rep said that the man had flown EVA from the US to Asia numerous times, and he defecated in his seat during one flight last May after the crew refused his demands.

So basically, everyone on the flight had to sit through the foul smell for OVER 10 HOURS, the representative said.

Another union rep said the passenger’s behavior should be deemed sexual harassment.

EVA, however defended its treatment of the passenger in a press statement saying he flew with the airline more than 20 times and mostly without incident.

They expressed “sincere gratitude” to the cabin crew who had to endure the foulness of the last trip, and they pledged to investigate the passenger and explore options. They might place him on a “no-fly” list or they might require someone to accompany him on flights.

A carry-on a$$ wiper would be much appreciated, thank you.