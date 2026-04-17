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Rihanna Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With Humorous Comment

RIH-Laaaaax Y’all: Rihanna Gives Fans Some RIH-lief From Unrelenting Pregnancy Rumors

Published on April 17, 2026
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  • Rihanna used humor to dismiss recent pregnancy rumors, stating the 'baby in the womb' is not real.
  • Rihanna previously expressed interest in having more children, especially a daughter, after welcoming her third child.
  • Fans closely monitor Rihanna's pregnancy status due to her having 3 kids in 4 years with A$AP Rocky.

Fans have become accustomed to think Rihanna is almost always pregnant, but this time, she insists that’s not the case.

AWGE - RTW Fall 2026 - Front Row
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The singer and Fenty founder has never shied away from talking about how much she loves being a mother. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki, in September 2025. They are also parents to two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Having welcomed three kids in four years, the “Diamonds” singer has been pregnant for a majority of the last few years. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that just seven months after giving birth to Rocki, those same rumors are already coming up again.

While it’s unclear where those rumors started this time, it seems like some fans were circulating old photos of Rih during one of her pregnancies, passing that off as a new development. Blogger @everybodyhatekrissy posted a video about those rumors that she’s currently expecting her fourth baby, and under her post, Rihanna decided to set the record straight.

“🤔 is the baby in the womb with us?” the beauty mogul commented under the video, using her signature humor to deny a pregnancy.

While the rumors have become somewhat obsessive, there is a pretty good reason why fans are on constant watch over Rihanna’s womb. Back in January, shortly after welcoming her first daughter, Rih was seemingly toying with the idea of having another little one.

Former Love Island star Montana Rose Brown posted a video to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 11, which featured her sharing her thoughts for the New Year.

“Deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026,” the reality star wrote over a video of her appearing deep in thought.

Rihanna took to the comments section to second Montana’s thoughts, writing, “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”

After finally having a daughter, Rihanna might want to level the playing field a little in her house filled with boys. Following the arrival of baby Rocki, a source told People that the singer was, “over the moon about her baby girl.”

“She’s obviously so grateful for her boys — all three of them — but she’s been ready for some more girly energy,” the source added. “It’s already brought a whole new energy to the family. She’s always dreamed of having a little girl. She’s been shopping a lot and is so excited about dressing her daughter. It’s a whole new world for her.”

So, while it seems like Rih and Rocky are open to having an even bigger family, that’s not in the works just yet.

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