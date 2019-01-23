For Your Viewing Pleasure: A Gallery Of ACTUAL Brown And Dark-Skinned Afro-Latino Celebrity Men
A List Of Afro-Latino Men In Hollyweird
There seems to be some slight confusion about what it means to be Afro-Latino. And if you’re Gina Rodriguez, you barely know the definition of dark-skinned. No worries, we have you covered!
There is a beautiful array of Afro-Latino men flourishing in Hollyweird as you read. Some you may know, and others you’ll be delighted to know they exist.
Hit the flip to test your knowledge. Did you know the following celebrity men were repping their Latin roots?
Miguel – Mexican and Black.
Victor Cruz – Puerto Rican.
Maxwell – He is Haitian and Puerto Rican
Carmelo Anthony – Puerto Rican
David Ortiz – Dominican
Kid Cudi – 1 quarter Mexican on his dad’s side.
Laz Alonzo –
Tristan Wilds – Dominican, Irish and Black
Miguel A Nunez – Dominican And Puerto Rican
Tyson Beckford – Panamanian and Jamaican
Al Horford – Dominican
Andre Royo – Afro-Cuban
