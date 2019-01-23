For Your Viewing Pleasure: A Gallery Of ACTUAL Brown And Dark-Skinned Afro-Latino Celebrity Men

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

'Empire' & 'Star' Celebrate FOX's New Wednesday Night

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

A List Of Afro-Latino Men In Hollyweird

There seems to be some slight confusion about what it means to be Afro-Latino. And if you’re Gina Rodriguez, you barely know the definition of dark-skinned. No worries, we have you covered!

There is a beautiful array of Afro-Latino men flourishing in Hollyweird as you read. Some you may know, and others you’ll be delighted to know they exist.

Hit the flip to test your knowledge. Did you know the following celebrity men were repping their Latin roots?

 

Victor Cruz – Puerto Rican.

Kid Cudi – 1 quarter Mexican on his dad’s side.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Feeling Good, All Love! #withgalaxy

    A post shared by Tristan Mack Wilds ✪ (@mackwilds) on

    Tristan Wilds – Dominican, Irish and Black

    Miguel A Nunez – Dominican And Puerto Rican

    View this post on Instagram

    It's official! #celtics

    A post shared by Al Horford (@alhorford) on

    Al Horford – Dominican

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.