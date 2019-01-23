The Breakfast Club: Lil Mo Goes In On Queen Naija, Wants Fade With Her Lil’ Boi-friend [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews Lil Mo

Lil Mo and her husband Karl Dargan appeared on the world’s most dangerous morning show and didn’t pull not a single punch, even when maybe they should have.

Of course, they talked Marriage Bootcamp and all the associated drama, but when the conversation turned to “light-skinned” Queen Naija and her allegedly stolen melody, Mo went all gas, no brakes. Even Naija’s slick-talkin’ boyfriend caught smoke.

“Who said I don’t already got it handled? At the end of the day, nobody gonna be talking crazy to me on the internet. He was tryna be funny and he ain’t know that I’m on that type time.”

Mo was playing no games. Press play below to see what else she had to say.

Sheesh.