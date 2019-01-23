Congrats: Draymond Green Is Engaged To Former Basketball Wives Star Hazel Renee

Warriors’ Draymond Green Engaged To Girlfriend Hazel Renee

Warriors power forward Draymond Green probably isn’t too happy with his coach right now, but the reason has nothing to do with basketball. The baller reportedly popped the question to his girlfriend and former Basketball Wives star Hazel Renee, but how the world found out about the news is just as exciting as their engagement news itself.

After a pre-game practice, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed to reporters, “The time’s been great. A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here, and a lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff.”

Rumblings of Draymond dating Hazel first sufaced back in October of 2017 and at that time, Green had to dispel rumors that he was allegedly cheated on his baby mama-to-be with her. But whatever their relationship status was at the time, it looks like things are going strong now.

Neither Draymond nor Hazel has confirmed or addressed Steve Kerr’s statement about their engagement–but there’s a pretty good chance the guy knows what he’s talking about.

Congrats to the happy couple!