Been BOUJEE! Rubi Rose Talks Playboi Carti, Her Iconic Video Features And New Single “Trickin'”

Female Rapper Rubi Rose Drops New Single “Trickin'”

‘

If you’re not already up on her, we would love to introduce you to Rubi Rose. The stunning rapper, model and aspiring actress was featured on Playboi Carti’s “On Top” and in Migos’ “Bad & Boujee” video and is launching her own career as a rapper with her new song “Trickin'”. We spoke with Rose about her new song, relationship with Carti and how she came to be the face of “Bad and Boujee.” Check out the single and interview below:’

BOSSIP: How did you end up doing the song “On Top” with Playboi Carti?

Rubi Rose: He used to be my mans, I had the song since like 2015 then in 2018 we met back up after awhile of not speaking and I told him I wanted to do music and he gave it to me.

The song, which was released in September of 2018 hit a million streams on Soundcloud before the end of the year.

BOSSIP: How did you end up in the “Bad & Boujee” video?

Rubi Rose: There’s a casting director in Atlanta named Akini who’s been a friend [Atlstalent] and he used to hit me every week for a job and I’d always ask if I was gonna be the main girl or only girl in the video, so I turned down a lot of jobs. BEEN BOUJEE. Then he showed me the song “Bad and Boujee,” and I loved it and he told me I’d be the main one so I said ‘Esketit!’

Watch Rose in the video below:

BOSSIP: Let’s talk about your new single “Trickin'” — do you think you will have any backlash over the messaging?

Rubi Rose: I’m sure there’s people who talk about it but, everyone will always have something negative to say about everything. They hated Jesus — not to say I’m Jesus, but he was supposed to be the nicest person and someone still had beef with him! But ni**as be talking about toting pistols and murdering and degrading women, so me talking about a ni**a spending money on the lady he likes won’t hurt nobody…. Ni**as been giving bread to ladies since the beginning of time… This ain’t nothing new and honestly music is suppose to be fun, not always suppose to be taken seriously, I’m young and having fun with it.

BOSSIP: Would you say the expectation is for a pretty woman to be tricked on?

Rubi Rose: The real answer is yes. Beauty is monetary money, you don’t see a smoking hot girl with a broke guy. Usually the more smoking hot the girl is, the more wealthy the guy is. Beauty attracts money. Beauty is money.

Check out Rubi Rose’s single below:

BOSSIP: One last thing — do you really speak four languages?

Rubi Rose: English, French, Tigrinya, Spanish — and finesse.

