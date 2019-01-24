Making It Rain On Them Hoes: Ray J Closes High 7-Figure Deal For Scoot-E-Bikes With Canadian Company LOOPShare
- By Bossip Staff
Ray J Sells Scoot-E-Bikes For High 7-Figures
Ray J is riding a scooter to get to the bag.
According to TMZ, Ray J has just sold his Scoot-E-Bike business to a Canadian company called LOOPShare for a HIGH 7-figures.
Ray will still maintain a presence with the company as they plan to expand their social ride program to include 3 new forms of transportation a traditional sit-down model, a Vespa style unit and stand-alone scooter.
Oh yeah, in addition to the bread, Ray J still maintains control of damn near 19 million shares. A bigger pay day is coming.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.