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Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Honors Tyler Perry & Kehlani

Lights, Camera, Impact! Hollywood Unlocked’s Impact Awards Honors Tyler Perry, Brings Stars Out Including Kehlani, SZA & Chlöe Bailey

The sixth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards were held on Jun. 5 and honored Tyler Perry with the Innovator Award

Published on June 6, 2026
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6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Source: Arnold Turner Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked / Hollywood Unlocked

Hollywood Unlocked‘s sixth annual Impact Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Jun. 5 and brought out a star studded list of attendees including Kehlani, SZA, Chlöe Bailey, Kirk Franklin and others.

The event has become a way for the outlet to give flowers to those who continue to inspire in Hollywood and celebs seem to answer the call to attend every year. This year, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, decided to honor actor, producer and studio owner Tyler Perry with the evening’s coveted “Innovator Award.” Other honorees on the evening included Patti Labelle, who was given the “Legend Award,” Kirk Franklin, who received the “Inspiration Award,” and RZA of the Wu Tang Clan, who was honored with the “Culture Award.”

Meagan Good was also honored at the event, taking home the “Spirit Award” with her hubby Jonathan Majors right by her side. Her sister Lamiya and brother-in-law, R&B singer Eric Bellinger, were also on hand to cheer her on.

Tiffany Haddish, who may or may not share a baby with Jason Lee, took on hosting duties for the evening, arriving on the red carpet in a sequined gown to show off her covergirl figure.

One of the touching moments of the evening came when Kehlani, who was honored with the “Fearlessness Award,” shared that while her mother was in jail she only had two albums, one by Keyshia Cole and another by Kirk Franklin. She thanked Franklin for helping her persevere in hard times through his music.

Chlöe Bailey took on performance duties alongside Kierra Sheard, Joyner Lucas, Jekalyn Carr, Donald Lawrence and Sheléa for the event. Entrepreneur and marketing executive Bozoma St. John, 13-time Grammy winner Babyface, and Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones also took home honors.

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The Impact Awards also shone a spotlight on Lee’s Hollywood Cares Foundation—a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting underserved youth in Black and Brown communities through programming centered around youth leadership, civic engagement, and personal development—and its commitment to change in Los Angeles. Donations were made by those in attendance.

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