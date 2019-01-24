21-Year-Old White Florida Man Kills FIVE Hostages At SunTrust Bank — Shooter Arrested Without Injury

Man Shoots And Kills Five People Inside Of SunTrust

Five people were shot and killed by a 21-year-old man inside of a Sebring, Florida SunTrust bank on Wednesday. Police are calling the crime “senseless”.

According to NY Daily News, the man barricaded himself inside the building before surrendering to a SWAT team, authorities said. Zephen Xaver, 21, called 911 just after noon to report that he’d fired shots inside the SunTrust Bank. Unfortunately, negotiations failed to persuade the barricaded man to leave the building. The identities of the victims weren’t immediately released, and investigators didn’t offer an official motive.

The SWAT team then entered the bank, and the gunman eventually gave up, police said. He was arrested without injury.

“Today’s been a tragic day in our community,” Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund told a news conference. “We’ve suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime.”

