#BlackInkCHI: Van’s Side Chick Apprentice Evenita Acts A Thirsty Fool In Front Of A Client [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
#BlackInkCHI: Van Shuts Down Flirting Apprentice
In case you missed last night’s episode of Black Ink Chicago, Van’s “apprentice” was acting like a whole fool. Evanita, who wasn’t even invited by 9Mag to attend a tattoo convention in Vegas, took up her own invitation with her “boss” Van. These two shared a room the night before the convention went down, and that left ole girl feeling a little thirsty.
In this clip, Evanita approaches Van while he’s tattooing to ask him “what’s up” with his girlfriend, Jennifer. SMH. Do you think this is appropriate?
