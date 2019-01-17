BlackInkCHI: Bella Throws Hands With Van’s Side Chick Apprentice [Video]

Bella Pops Off On Van’s Apprentice

What’s going on with the new blood at Black Ink Chicago?

Bella, 9Mag’s beautiful assistant got off on bad terms with Van’s new “apprentice”. Earlier in the episode, Bella, Brittany and Lily suspected that the “apprentice” Evenita was actually one of Van’s side chicks. Things popped off between Evenita and Bella in the following clip.

Oh, and like the girls suspected, Evenita flashes her bare breasts in Van’s face when she thought cameras weren’t looking. Where the hell was his girlfriend Jenn at???