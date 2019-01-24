Bodak Union: Stephen Colbert Campaigns For Cardi B To Give State Of The Union Rebuttal

The Late Night Host Believes She Has The Chops

It was only a matter of time before Cardi B‘s political rants gained the support of the masses, sparking a revolutionary movement that will impeach Trump and destroy white supremacy everywhere.

Well, that has happened quite yet.

But at least Cardi has Stephen Colbert‘s vote.

The late night talk show host is campaigning for Cardi to deliver her own address after Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address.

On Wednesday night, Colbert tweeted, “I am starting a petition for the Democrats to let @iamcardib give the rebuttal to the SOTU. Sign it by retweeting this!”

I am starting a petition for the Democrats to let @iamcardib give the rebuttal to the SOTU. Sign it by retweeting this! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 24, 2019

According to Newsweek, Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he’ll postpone his State of the Union address until after the partial government shutdown is over.

However, it seems Colbert is planning ahead. His tweet supporting Cardi has already received over 22,000 retweets as of Thursday morning.

The not-too-shabby numbers have the potential to grow if the Cardi stans do their thing.

Granted, we doubt the Dems have the balls to let a real one like Cardi represent them. But hey, this could be the start of an amazing skit featuring Cardi on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Cardi has already shown she has the chops to go against political naysayers. On Tuesday, Cardi clapped back at conservative TV host Stephanie Hammill when she tried to shame Cardi’s twerking in her “Twerk” music video with City Girls.

“In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women,” Hammill tweeted. “Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in. THX ..”

Cardi responded to the caucasity tenacity by tweeting, “It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Bloopity bloop bloop.

Cardi also gave her political views when she completely slammed Trump on Instagram for his government shutdown:

“I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks. Trump is now ordering … federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. This s**t is really fu**ing serious, bro. This s**t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole now — all for a fu**ing wall.”

The early seeds of a Cardi revolution or nah?

Retweet Colbert if you’re for the cause.