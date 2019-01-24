Donte Colley: Inspirational Instagrammer Brings His Emoji Filled 8-Counts To GMA [Video]

Donte Colley Appears On GMA

A jubilant joy spreader recently spread some positivity on national television. You might have seen Donte Colley pirouetting down your timeline with his fun, inspirational videos that feature emojis and positive messages.

https://www.instagram.com/donte.colley/?utm_source=ig_embed

And if you didn’t, then at least the producers of “Good Morning America” did because they brought the 21-year-old Canadian on set.

Donte who says he loves music, dance, and theater and hopes to work with Rihanna and Beyonce told Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan all about what inspired his Instagram videos…

.@dontecolley on why he started to make his inspirational dance videos: "I really just wanted to encourage my peers to keep pushing and stay motivated." https://t.co/8SuXLyULUR pic.twitter.com/jdfi0UXGhO — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2019

before he performed an exclusive dance for GMA viewers.

OMG YASS!! @dontecolley does one of his iconic inspirational dances LIVE in Times Square! https://t.co/8SuXLyULUR pic.twitter.com/RNMaljMywp — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2019

Donte’s videos have caught the eye of celebs like Leslie Jones and his Instagram following has grown to 453K followers.

