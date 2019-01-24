Surgical Sorcery: Mehgan James Knifes Up Her Waist Into Itty Bitty Bad Bish Proportions

Mehgan James Gets Liposuction

Basketball Wives star Mehgan James is determined to get her goal body before 2019 starts to warm up. She’s just undergone some light cosmetic surgery. Previously, the reality star was teased by her former BBWLA costar Draya Michele for having a “FUPA”, causing them to bicker.

The already beautiful banger has a nice physique. She just used a cosmetic surgeon to tone up around her tummy. Apparently, Mehgan opted for an abdominal liposuction procedure. Here she is before…

Hit the flip to see one last view of Meghan’s old tummy. Photos of her NEW waistline, before and after are on the last page.