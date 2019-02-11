Winner? Offset’s Freaky A$$ Reaction To Cardi B’s Performance Birthed A Ridiculous And Hilarious Meme

Offset Licking The Air To Cardi’s Performance

After months of speculation and tumult about their marriage, Cardi B showed up to the Grammys with Offset by her side. She thanked him for helping her when she won Best Rap Album and all seemed lovely. Especially when she performed and the camera cut to him licking his damn tongue out like he wanted to eat her groceries right then and there. Savage life for real.

Twitter was perplexed, disgusted and all-around still ready to drag Offset because they haven’t forgotten his dirty dog ways.

Take a look at the chaos that ensued.