Offset Talks Interrupting Cardi B On Stage, Owning Up To His Mistakes, & Missing His Estranged Father [Video]

Watch: Offset Visits The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Offset hit The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked all about his love for wife Cardi B, interrupting her groundbreaking Rolling Loud set, his estranged relationship with his dad, and more.

Ellen asked the Migos rapper if he regretted apologizing so publicly to Cardi… “People thought that was kind of more you trying to get attention, but you really were just trying to ask her to come back,” the talk show host pried, to which he responded:

“Exactly. I love my wife, so it’s serious—not a game to me. It’s like, we have schedules and we have shows and I just felt like if I gave a break between time…I just can’t give that break between time.” “You don’t have to take me back, but I just want you to know I love you and I care—and I’m putting it all on the table,” he says of popping up on stage.

That wasn’t the first time he put his love for Cardi on full display. He recalls his proposal…

“I asked her to marry me in Philadelphia at the radio show in front of 60,000 people. It’s just my affection, showing I’m not hiding it. It’s just me being vulnerable, I guess.”

All in all, he says the overall reaction is why men don’t share their feelings…

“It kind of bit me…with the response from people, but that’s why our men don’t be trying to be vulnerable. ‘Cause when you do it, it’s something wrong with it either way.”

In the same clip, Offset surprised Ellen by giving to The Ellen Fund. The rapper’s adorable son Kody brought a $25,000 donation up on stage. Elsewhere in the interview, Offset talks writing his debut solo album Father of 4 after a crazy car crash, Ellen being “the plug,” wanting to connect with his own dad, and performs “Legacy” with Travis Scott.

