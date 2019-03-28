Cardi B Joins Dapper Dan, Ozuna, Emily Ratajkowski And More For Palms Resort & Casino’s New Unstatus Quo Campaign

Cardi B Getting Casino Campaign Cash

An eclectic mix of pop culture icons, including Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Ezra Miller, Adriana Lima, Dapper Dan, Rita Ora, Ryan Scheckler, Ozuna, Marshmello, Chef Michael Symon, Ken Block, Leticia Bufoni, Felipe Pantone, Jason Revok, Timothy Curtis and Gary Stranger are coming together with Palms Casino Resort to redefine the Vegas hospitality experience and set the stage for an all new Palms with the launch of a new campaign called: Unstatus Quo. Watch the film that stars this unique cast of characters:

There’s more than meets the eye to this campaign which includes the Palms collaborating with Los Angeles recording artist and designer Duckwrth to release “UNSTATUS QUO”, a brand new track produced by Agami Music and featuring the sampling of a James Brown classic, “Get On The Good Foot”. The song cover design is derived from art created by Jason REVOK. The film is directed by Grammy winning director, Sam Brown, and created by Palms executives and AKQA Portland

And for the first time, consumers can own highly coveted items from the film like a Gucci x Dapper Dan jacke.: Consumers can find the product “stashed” at specific times within the film online. New drops launch every day starting March 29 through April 5. “Drops” include a Gucci X Dapper Dan 1 of 1 jacket to an original REVOK painting, the signed Cardi B microphone or Marshmello helmet, Olivia Steele sculpture and Joshua Vides designed Nikes.

“Unstatus Quo” is makes its online and television debut today March 28th.

Does this make you want to go to Vegas? And stay at the Palms?