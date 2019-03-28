Trophy Wife: Offset Coddles Cardi B After Nefarious Drugging & Robbery Video Split The Internet

Offset Reacts To #SurvivingCardiB By Boosting His Bride

Migos rapper Offset is still smitten by his legal partner in matrimony after the internet expressed disgust over Cardi B confessing to drugging and robbing men in an old clip. The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB ensued with folks expressing how they felt over Cardi B’s blatant confession.

Offset called Cardi his “ride or die forever” in an Instagram post.”No matter what’s going on I love you” seems to imply Set is responding to #SurvivingCardiB critics. He also calls her the “best” mother and hustler he knows.

Previously, Cardi B addressed the resurfaced clip, saying she was “blessed” to rise from her previous lifestyle. She also compared her experiences to rappers to “glorify murder, drugs, and robbing”, saying she wasn’t proud of it.

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

Welp! Seems like Offset doesn’t care about his wife’s past criminal activity, should we???

It also appears that a “victim” has stepped forward. We can’t confirm or deny if these allegations are real. Hit the flip to see his Cardi B account and for more reactions to Cardi B’s admission.