Queen Naija Confessed To Avoiding A Dentist Since She Was Five And Twitter Is Guessing What Her Cavities Smell Like
- By Bossip Staff
Queen Naija’s 13 Cavities Blow Up Twitter
Social media savvy singer-songwriter Queen Naija has just put her FOOT in her mouth, yikes!
The 23-year-old is known for sharing her entire life online, so she didn’t think twice about sharing the details of her last dentist visit. Unfortunately for Queen, the overshare blew up back in her face. After tweeting to fans that she had 13 cavities after waiting 18 years to see a dentist, the jokes on Queen’s germ-filled gumline exploded!
Queen, however, didn’t think her dental damage was a HUGE deal. Can YOU relate to her mouth hygiene negligence?
Even if you can relate, the jokes are STILL flying. People are being outright obtuse with their theories on what Queen’s oral odor smells like.
Hit the flip to read the ridiculous assumptions.
