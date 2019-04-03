Queen Naija Confessed To Avoiding A Dentist Since She Was Five And Twitter Is Guessing What Her Cavities Smell Like

Queen Naija’s 13 Cavities Blow Up Twitter

Social media savvy singer-songwriter Queen Naija has just put her FOOT in her mouth, yikes!

The 23-year-old is known for sharing her entire life online, so she didn’t think twice about sharing the details of her last dentist visit. Unfortunately for Queen, the overshare blew up back in her face. After tweeting to fans that she had 13 cavities after waiting 18 years to see a dentist, the jokes on Queen’s germ-filled gumline exploded!

just went to the dentist and I’m mad at myself for waiting this long 🤬 13 cavities . — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) April 2, 2019

They told me that It’s not that bad tho considering the fact I haven’t to the dentist since I was 5 — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) April 2, 2019

Queen, however, didn’t think her dental damage was a HUGE deal. Can YOU relate to her mouth hygiene negligence?

The things that occur in my life probably happens to a lot of other people.. my life is just under a magnifying glass so everything seems like a big deal. — Blue Rose 🌹 (@queennaija) April 3, 2019

Even if you can relate, the jokes are STILL flying. People are being outright obtuse with their theories on what Queen’s oral odor smells like.

