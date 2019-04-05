From Alicia Keys To Cardi B: H.E.R. Lets Us In On All Her Favorite Music With A “Mood Mix” Playlist [Video]

H.E.R. Gives Us A Look Into Some Of Her Favorite Music

It pretty much goes without saying that most of our favorite musicians don’t just make music, but they’re probably pretty huge fans of it too–and that’s most definitely the case with H.E.R.

The singer stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to let us all in on what kind of music she listens to when she’s not making her own. From a song that’s been stuck in her head all week to her favorite track to dance to, this is H.E.R.’s Mood Mix.

You can listen to all the songs on H.E.R.’s personalized Mood Mix playlist down below: