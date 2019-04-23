Poor Thing: Blogger Cardi B’s Suing For Defamation Gets Flustered While Being Served, But Will She Countersue?

Upset Blogger Tasha K Gets Served By Cardi B’s Processor

Cardi B has filed a lawsuit against popular YouTube personality Tasha K, and audio of the blogger being served has surfaced.

Back in March, TMZ reported that Cardi B was FURIOUS that Tasha K allowed a woman named Starmarie Jones on to her channel to air out her alleged grievances with Cardi B. Starmarie made claims that she was a long time roommate of Cardi B’s back in their strip club days and alleged that Cardi engaged in prostitution, did various drugs, had herpes and more claims.

Starmarie Jone is also being sued over her appearance on Tasha K’s show.

Starmarie’s appearance on Tasha K’s show came after she released a series of Instagram clips blasting Cardi B out of nowhere. The rant went viral and soon clips of the woman disappeared from the internet.

Just this week, Tasha K was finally served with her Card B lawsuit in person, when things got heated. She argues with the process server on tape for sniffing through her mail.

If the audio clip of Tasha K being flustered while being served doesn’t load, click here.

Thoughts?

Tasha K has responded to being served by posting this PETTY clip of Cardi B describing when she had to “suck a d-ck to pay the rent.” Hit the flip to listen.