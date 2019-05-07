Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Met Gala

- By Bossip Staff
Met Gala Featured Image

Source: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for the Met Gala Museum/Vogue / Getty

For your viewing pleasure…

2019 Met Gala Photos

Let’s face it, the vast majority of us will never make it to the Met Gala—but that won’t stop us and all $47.50 in our bank accounts from forming opinions about the annual celebration. So let’s get into it.

After last night’s Met, tongues are still wagging about all the campy couture looks your faves (and not so faves) pulled out for the night.

Last night EVERYONE (but Rihanna and Beyonce) attended Anna Wintour’s annual fundraiser and they embodied all things theatrical and gauche.

Janelle Monae wore a Christian Siriano/Smooth Technology look that included four stacked top hats and an animated eye that actually winked at all of our broke a$$es sitting at home.

Met Gala 2019

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala 2019

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Zendaya was an abracadabra cutie with her glowing Cinderella gown and a glass slipper that she left on the carpet.

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Cardi B wore a burgundy Thom Browne floor-length gown with a train…

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala

Source: Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty

while her nemesis Nicki Minaj didn’t really hit the camp mark in princess pink Prabal Gurung.

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

This ain’t it, sis.

Other standouts included Lupita Nyong’o with a black power fro and Versace rainbow gown…

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala

Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Gabrielle Union and D. Wade…

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Kerry Washington who said “negativity is noise” in a Tory Burch gown and Cersei Lannister wig…

Met Gala

Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

and Ciara whose enormous afro and peridot green gown stole the show. The dress is the color of awwwwwwl that money in her bank account considering that her husband’s the highest paid NFL athlete. 

Ciara

Source: Janet Mayer / Splashnews.com / Splash News

Ciara

Source: Janet Mayer / Splashnews.com / Splash News

You TELL us, who were your Met Gala faves???

Met Gala

Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

More photos on the flip.

Kim Kardashian wore Thierry Mugler’s first design in 20 years, one that was made to look like she came straight out of the ocean.

2019 Met Gala

Source: Andres Otero/WENN.com / WENN

https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/

 

Kanye, however, just showed up.

2019 Met Gala

Source: Andres Otero/WENN.com / WENN

Regina Hall like several other people wore Dapper Dan.

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Red carpet killer Billy Porter slayed with a gilded look and brawny boys in gold boots.

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Gaga did Gaga with four fashion changes.

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

Here’s the Kardashian-Jenners at the Met.

Met Gala

Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala

Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala

Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Met Gala

Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Idris brought his new wife Sabrina to the Met.

    Met Gala

    Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Danai Gurira wore a top hat.

    2019 Met Gala

    Source: Andres Otero/WENN.com / WENN

    Met Gala

    Source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic / Getty

    Met Gala

    Source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic / Getty

    Tiny hatted Tiffany Haddish wore this Player’s Ball camp look—and brought fried chicken.

    Met Gala

    Source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic / Getty

    Met Gala

    Source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic / Getty

    Ashley Graham wore Dapper Dan.

    Met Gala

    Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Met Gala

    Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Colin Kaepernick and Nessa hit the carpet.

     

    Met Gala

    Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Tessa Thompson’s hair was an actual whip.

    Met Gala

    Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Bella Hadid rocked short hair.

    Met Gala

    Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    LaLa chose this look for the Met this year.

    Met Gala

    Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    J. Lo and A. Rod came together.

    Met Gala

    Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News

    Andeson Paak rocked his first Met Gala.

    Met Gala

    Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

    Met Gala

    Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty

