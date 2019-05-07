Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Met Gala

For your viewing pleasure…

2019 Met Gala Photos

Let’s face it, the vast majority of us will never make it to the Met Gala—but that won’t stop us and all $47.50 in our bank accounts from forming opinions about the annual celebration. So let’s get into it.

After last night’s Met, tongues are still wagging about all the campy couture looks your faves (and not so faves) pulled out for the night.

Last night EVERYONE (but Rihanna and Beyonce) attended Anna Wintour’s annual fundraiser and they embodied all things theatrical and gauche.

Janelle Monae wore a Christian Siriano/Smooth Technology look that included four stacked top hats and an animated eye that actually winked at all of our broke a$$es sitting at home.

Zendaya was an abracadabra cutie with her glowing Cinderella gown and a glass slipper that she left on the carpet.

Cardi B wore a burgundy Thom Browne floor-length gown with a train…

while her nemesis Nicki Minaj didn’t really hit the camp mark in princess pink Prabal Gurung.

This ain’t it, sis.

Other standouts included Lupita Nyong’o with a black power fro and Versace rainbow gown…

Gabrielle Union and D. Wade…

Kerry Washington who said “negativity is noise” in a Tory Burch gown and Cersei Lannister wig…

and Ciara whose enormous afro and peridot green gown stole the show. The dress is the color of awwwwwwl that money in her bank account considering that her husband’s the highest paid NFL athlete.

You TELL us, who were your Met Gala faves???

More photos on the flip.