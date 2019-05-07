Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Met Gala

Source: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for the Met Gala Museum/Vogue / Getty
For your viewing pleasure…
2019 Met Gala Photos
Let’s face it, the vast majority of us will never make it to the Met Gala—but that won’t stop us and all $47.50 in our bank accounts from forming opinions about the annual celebration. So let’s get into it.
After last night’s Met, tongues are still wagging about all the campy couture looks your faves (and not so faves) pulled out for the night.
Last night EVERYONE (but Rihanna and Beyonce) attended Anna Wintour’s annual fundraiser and they embodied all things theatrical and gauche.
Janelle Monae wore a Christian Siriano/Smooth Technology look that included four stacked top hats and an animated eye that actually winked at all of our broke a$$es sitting at home.
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Zendaya was an abracadabra cutie with her glowing Cinderella gown and a glass slipper that she left on the carpet.
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Cardi B wore a burgundy Thom Browne floor-length gown with a train…
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty
while her nemesis Nicki Minaj didn’t really hit the camp mark in princess pink Prabal Gurung.
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
This ain’t it, sis.
Other standouts included Lupita Nyong’o with a black power fro and Versace rainbow gown…
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Gabrielle Union and D. Wade…
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Kerry Washington who said “negativity is noise” in a Tory Burch gown and Cersei Lannister wig…
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
and Ciara whose enormous afro and peridot green gown stole the show. The dress is the color of awwwwwwl that money in her bank account considering that her husband’s the highest paid NFL athlete.
Source: Janet Mayer / Splashnews.com / Splash News
Source: Janet Mayer / Splashnews.com / Splash News
You TELL us, who were your Met Gala faves???
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
More photos on the flip.
Kim Kardashian wore Thierry Mugler’s first design in 20 years, one that was made to look like she came straight out of the ocean.
Source: Andres Otero/WENN.com / WENN
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/
Kanye, however, just showed up.
Source: Andres Otero/WENN.com / WENN
Regina Hall like several other people wore Dapper Dan.
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Red carpet killer Billy Porter slayed with a gilded look and brawny boys in gold boots.
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Gaga did Gaga with four fashion changes.
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Here’s the Kardashian-Jenners at the Met.
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Idris brought his new wife Sabrina to the Met.
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Danai Gurira wore a top hat.
Source: Andres Otero/WENN.com / WENN
Source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic / Getty
Tiny hatted Tiffany Haddish wore this Player’s Ball camp look—and brought fried chicken.
Source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic / Getty
Ashley Graham wore Dapper Dan.
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa hit the carpet.
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Tessa Thompson’s hair was an actual whip.
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Bella Hadid rocked short hair.
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
LaLa chose this look for the Met this year.
Source: ENT / SplashNews.com / Splash News
J. Lo and A. Rod came together.
Source: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com / Splash News
Andeson Paak rocked his first Met Gala.
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Source: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.