Gang Gang! See The Slew Of Colorful Characters Who Helped Cardi B Celebrate Her Latest Fashion Nova Collab

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Cardi B Celebrates Her Latest Fashion Nova Launch In Hollywood

A great big congratulations are in order for Cardi B who celebrated her latest Fashion Nova collaboration with a party at Hollywood Palladium Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram

GO CHECK IT OUT NOW !!!!!

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

Cardi announced the release of her latest line a few hours before the big bash to celebrate the collaboration.

She also shared a glimpse at what the collab has to offer. Along with her look for the night.

Hit the flip for some photos from the party.

New York at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Some of your reality tv favorites came through to support

Malaysia Pargo at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

We love Malaysia’s casually chic look

Laura Govan at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Laura Govan always takes fashion risks

Nikki Baby The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

So does Nikki Baby

Juju at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Juju opted for classic and classy all black

Blueface at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Blueface brought a bottle and a blunt to the carpet

Christina Milian The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Christina Milian turned heads

Jeremy Meeks The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

And Jeremy Meeks brought his felon fashionisto swag

The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Our girl Sevyn Streeter represented beautifully

Serayah McNeill The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

As did Serayah McNeill

Lamar Odom The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Cardi brought the ballers out. Hi Lamar!

JOrdan Clarkson at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Jordan Clarkson also came through

Nick Young at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Nick Young did too

Justin Combs at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Celebrity seeds seen on the scene included Justin Combs

Cordell Broadus at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

And Snoop’s son Cordell Broadus

Dennis Graham at The Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Event

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham came through drippin too

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.