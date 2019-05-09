Gang Gang! See The Slew Of Colorful Characters Who Helped Cardi B Celebrate Her Latest Fashion Nova Collab

Cardi B Celebrates Her Latest Fashion Nova Launch In Hollywood

A great big congratulations are in order for Cardi B who celebrated her latest Fashion Nova collaboration with a party at Hollywood Palladium Wednesday night.

Cardi announced the release of her latest line a few hours before the big bash to celebrate the collaboration.

She also shared a glimpse at what the collab has to offer. Along with her look for the night.

