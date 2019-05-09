Gang Gang! See The Slew Of Colorful Characters Who Helped Cardi B Celebrate Her Latest Fashion Nova Collab
Cardi B Celebrates Her Latest Fashion Nova Launch In Hollywood
A great big congratulations are in order for Cardi B who celebrated her latest Fashion Nova collaboration with a party at Hollywood Palladium Wednesday night.
Cardi announced the release of her latest line a few hours before the big bash to celebrate the collaboration.
She also shared a glimpse at what the collab has to offer. Along with her look for the night.
Hit the flip for some photos from the party.
Some of your reality tv favorites came through to support
We love Malaysia’s casually chic look
Laura Govan always takes fashion risks
So does Nikki Baby
Juju opted for classic and classy all black
Blueface brought a bottle and a blunt to the carpet
Christina Milian turned heads
And Jeremy Meeks brought his felon fashionisto swag
Our girl Sevyn Streeter represented beautifully
As did Serayah McNeill
Cardi brought the ballers out. Hi Lamar!
Jordan Clarkson also came through
Nick Young did too
Celebrity seeds seen on the scene included Justin Combs
And Snoop’s son Cordell Broadus
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham came through drippin too
