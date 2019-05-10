Big Bank Bardi: Cardi B’s Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1 Million In Sales In A Single Day, Nearly Sells Out

Cardi B’s Second Fashion Nova Collection Nearly Sells Out

Clearly, everybody wants to party with Cardi.

Cardi B’s second Fashion Nova collection almost sold out completely after already raking in nearly $1 million in sales. TMZ reports that Cardi’s new Fashion Nova spring collection is nearly sold out after raking in over $1 MILLION bucks in the first 24 hours.

Sources told the site that Big Bank Bardi’s second collection is already vastly outperforming her first collab with the fast-fashion giant, a pretty tall order considering her first venture sold out within minutes.

Despite FN reportedly having nearly 5 times the amount of inventory as the first go-round they’re still struggling to meet the demand.

Are YOU buying Cardi’s Fashion Nova collection???