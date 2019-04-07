Palms Party With Bardi: Cardi B Causes Chaos In Casino During Slipper Clad Sighting

Cardi B Performs at Kaos Dayclub Opening At Palms Casino & Resort

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Cardi B Causes Fan Frenzy At Palms Casino

The Palms has wasted no time putting Cardi B to work, but the Bronx bred rapper managed to still get some relaxation time in while in Vegas to perform at the opening of the Palms Resort & Casino’s new club Kaos.

According to Page Six Bardi caused a scene traipsing through the middle of the packed casino Saturday night on the way back from the spa wearing “a pair of fluffy slippers and a dressing gown.”

Pure comedy and this is something we can definitely see Cardi doing! G Eazy and J Balvin also performed during Saturday’s opening.

View this post on Instagram

WALKING THESE HOES wearing @ralphandrusso

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

Bardi posted up this flick of her performance fit.

Check out more photos from the event below:

