Galleries: Blueface, Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, YG And More At Rolling Loud Miami
BOSSIP’s Best Photos From Rolling Loud
If you missed Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival last weekend, no worries, we got you! A few of our BOSSIP editors hit the Sunshine State for the festival, which opened Friday May 10 and continued through Sunday May 12th. With three stages, rides, a special LIV activation and food trucks galore, Rolling Loud had plenty to offer hip hop fans.
Due to rain, we’ve only got shots from Friday and Saturday but please believe we’ve got plenty of your faves. Hit the flip for the full Rolling Loud Galleries
We love this shot of Yung Miami’s hair whipping around
She brought out King Combs
We love this shot of Ski Mask the Slump God
Coco Vango hit the stage shirtless
Ooooouuu Young M.A.
Here’s some shots from Trippie Redd’s set
Yachty had a ball
He was joined by Super Duper Kyle
Yung Miami came out with him too
Count on Cardi to always keep it spicy onstage
Rae Sremmurd had one of our favorite performances — they just kept coming with hit after hit.
YG paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle
Congrats to our guy Rob Markman who has seen his dream come true as a seasoned journalist who is also a critically acclaimed artist.
Yung Baby Tate brought her unique steez
Yella Beezy performed his hits and he brought out Danileigh for their remix.
Lil Mosey
Blueface busted it down Saturday
Sheck Wes started out with a full fit
But stripped almost everything off before his show was done
Big Dreezy put on a great show and she was joined by Kash Doll.
Nudy got the best smile in the game
Comethazine had the crowd going crazy
21 Savage brought fire to the stage
Gunna brought Pharrell for Chanel vibes
J.I.D. was outchea flexing
