Galleries: Blueface, Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, YG And More At Rolling Loud Miami

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 23

Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

BOSSIP’s Best Photos From Rolling Loud

If you missed Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival last weekend, no worries, we got you! A few of our BOSSIP editors hit the Sunshine State for the festival, which opened Friday May 10 and continued through Sunday May 12th. With three stages, rides, a special LIV activation and food trucks galore, Rolling Loud had plenty to offer hip hop fans.

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Due to rain, we’ve only got shots from Friday and Saturday but please believe we’ve got plenty of your faves. Hit the flip for the full Rolling Loud Galleries

Yung Miami of City Girls Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

We love this shot of Yung Miami’s hair whipping around

Christian King Combs and Yung Miami of City Girls Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

She brought out King Combs

Ski Mask the Slump God Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

We love this shot of Ski Mask the Slump God

Coco Vango Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Coco Vango hit the stage shirtless

Coco Vango Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Young M.A. Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Ooooouuu Young M.A.

Trippie Redd Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Here’s some shots from Trippie Redd’s set

Trippie Redd Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Trippie Redd Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Lil Yachty at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Yachty had a ball

Super Duper Kyle and Lil Yachty at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

He was joined by Super Duper Kyle

Yung Miami of City Girls and Lil Yachty at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Yung Miami came out with him too

    Continue Slideshow

    Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Count on Cardi to always keep it spicy onstage

    Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Rae Sremmurd had one of our favorite performances — they just kept coming with hit after hit.

    Swae Lee at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    YG at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    YG paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle

    YG at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Rob Markman at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Congrats to our guy Rob Markman who has seen his dream come true as a seasoned journalist who is also a critically acclaimed artist.

    Rob Markman at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Yung Baby Tate at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Yung Baby Tate brought her unique steez

    Yung Baby Tate Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Yella Beezy at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Yella Beezy performed his hits and he brought out Danileigh for their remix.

    Danileigh at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Lil Mosey at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Lil Mosey

    Blueface at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Blueface busted it down Saturday

    Blueface at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Sheck Wes at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Sheck Wes started out with a full fit

    Sheck Wes at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    But stripped almost everything off before his show was done

    Dreezy at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Big Dreezy put on a great show and she was joined by Kash Doll.

    Kash Doll and Dreezy at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Young Nudy at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Nudy got the best smile in the game

    Comethazine at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Comethazine had the crowd going crazy

    21 Savage at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    21 Savage brought fire to the stage

    21 Savage at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari


    Gunna at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    Gunna brought Pharrell for Chanel vibes

    J.I.D at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    J.I.D. was outchea flexing

    J.I.D. at Rolling Loud Miami

    Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920212223
    Categories: Entertainment, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Live Performance

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.