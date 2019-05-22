Cardi B Plots Television Return With “Bocktails With Cardi B” Show

Cardi B Files To Own The Name “Bocktails With Cardi B”

Cardi B wants in on those television checks again, it seems like. According to a TMZ report, she’s just filed legal docs staking her claim. She’s recently filed documents to own the name “Bocktails With Cardi B.” In the trademark documents, she’s laying claim to “entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists.”

Hmm, sounds a lot like FYI’s “Kocktails With Khloe“. Remember that short-lived show?

Cardi B, however, wants more than a show with the name, “Bocktails with Cardi B.” She’s asking for exclusivity on clothing, including shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants, and shorts.

Sounds like it’s gonna be LIT. Will you be watching???