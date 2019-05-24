Fetty Wap Headed To Court Next Month For $242K Debt & Defamation Case From Ex-Employee (Exclusive)

Shawna Morgan Said Fetty Wap Owes Her More Than $242,000; Nearly Ruined Her Reputation

Fetty Wap’s one time tour employee has accused the rapper of stiffing her out of nearly $242,703 and then trash talking her in the press.

The “679” artist will head to a New Jersey court next month for a suit from ex-employee Shawna Morris, who sued him for breach of contract and defamation, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Morgan said she worked for Fetty and his company “Fetty Wap Touring,” and in exchange, the rapper agreed to pay her between five and ten percent of his performance profits. She said she often had to shell out her own money up front for tour-related expenses, but Fetty would reimburse her. But she said by early 2017, Fetty’s payments became delayed before stopping altogether, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. In total, she said Fetty owes her $242,703.

But the woman said the straw that broke the camel’s back was when Fetty made several public claims against her, including that she’d stolen money from him and had been double dipping – charging Fetty’s company as well as clients. She said Fetty’s alleged falsehoods damaged her rep and work prospects.

Fetty didn’t initially respond to the case, so a judge ruled in Morgan’s favor by default. Fetty managed to get the case reinstated, and then both sides went to arbitration. But when the arbitrators later ruled that Fetty and his company pay Morgan $160,000, Fetty asked for the case to head back to trial, which is now set to start June 11.

We reached out to lawyers for both Morgan and Fetty Wap for comment.