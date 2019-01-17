SQUAD! Fetty Wap Pulls Up At Listening Party For “Real Housewives Of NJ” Tween Milania Giudice
Fetty Wap is becoming a reality TV regular, after multiple appearances on “Love & Hip-Hop” the rapper’s latest cameo came Wednesday night on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” when he pulled up to show support for 12-year-old Milania Giudice, who was preparing to perform her new single “I Can’t Wait To Grow Up” for friends and family. The surprise appears to have been the work of Milania’s producer Nitt the Gritt, who told her he had a little surprise for her, just before Fetty Wap walked in wearing shorts and a Balenciaga jacket. The rapper told Milania he’d been hearing her music and that she was lit.
“Milania loves, loves, LOVES Fetty Wap,” her mom Teresa said. “Fetty Wap’s support can’t replace Milania’s dad, but him coming out to see her, it really does mean a lot.”
Giudice’s dad Joe is currently behind bars and may be deported after his release.
I am so proud of my baby @milania_giudice356 for working so hard and learning how to have the patience & build the confidence to become a performer! Milania you put on a great show for all of your family and friends and we enjoyed every second of you!! Mommy will always be by your side to support and guide you in all that want to achieve in life! I love you! @milania_giudice356
This is a sneak peak to Milania's Music Video. I'm so proud of my daughter, Tonight at 7 PM I will post a link to the full video. Also don't miss her live performance on tonights episode on BRAVO at 9pm est. So many people to thank but a special thank you to @destinyusa you where an amazing part of this video. @milania_giudice356
