SQUAD! Fetty Wap Pulls Up At Listening Party For “Real Housewives Of NJ” Tween Milania Giudice

Fetty Wap Makes Appearance On “Real Housewives Of New Jersey”

Fetty Wap is becoming a reality TV regular, after multiple appearances on “Love & Hip-Hop” the rapper’s latest cameo came Wednesday night on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” when he pulled up to show support for 12-year-old Milania Giudice, who was preparing to perform her new single “I Can’t Wait To Grow Up” for friends and family. The surprise appears to have been the work of Milania’s producer Nitt the Gritt, who told her he had a little surprise for her, just before Fetty Wap walked in wearing shorts and a Balenciaga jacket. The rapper told Milania he’d been hearing her music and that she was lit.

“Milania loves, loves, LOVES Fetty Wap,” her mom Teresa said. “Fetty Wap’s support can’t replace Milania’s dad, but him coming out to see her, it really does mean a lot.”

Giudice’s dad Joe is currently behind bars and may be deported after his release.

Hit the flip for more from the big day and to see Milania’s official video.