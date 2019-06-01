“Press” Complainer Cardi B Has Bottle Brawl Case Sent To Grand Jury After New Investigation

Cardi B To Face Grand Jury For Alleged Fight With Bartenders

Cardi B seemed to foreshadow her strip club case in her recent promo for “Press“. Now she could be facing even harsher charges over the incident where she allegedly threw bottles at bartenders who were friendly with Offset.

According to TMZ, the case is now being sent to a grand jury. Cardi was spotted dripped in an all pink ensemble leaving the Queens courthouse on Friday. Inside, the judge told Belcalis that her case was being sent to a grand jury. This is serious news for the mother since she was only facing a misdemeanor of assault and reckless endangerment prior.

Prosecutors are saying they decided to present the case to a higher court after “further investigation.” No details from that investigation have surfaced yet. Previously, prosecutors offered Cardi a plea deal in April, but she refused to take a single misdemeanor charge.

We wonder what investigators found. In related news, are you feeling Cardi B’s pink court get up?