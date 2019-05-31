Hate It Or Love?! Scantily Clad Cardi B Gets Gangsta On “Press” Promo And Single [Listen]

New Music: Cardi B – Press [Audio]

Cardi B is back with thoughtfully promoted “Press.” The rapper has been teasing the record all week on Instagram. To promote the singe, Cardi did an elaborate photo shoot emulating infamous serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a former sex worker who was sentenced to death after being convicted of murdering seven men.

In some of the images, Cardi is in handcuffs and flipping the bird. In others, she’s bukkid naked and being escorted to jail seemingly by wrinkly white police officers.

“Press” has little to do with committing real crimes unless getting a whip and crib delivered to her house is a crime. There’s also some “killing these hoes” references.

Hit play to hear it.

Did you hate it or love it? Hit the flip for more images from Cardi’s “Press” promo shoot.