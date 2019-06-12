BlackFamilyMagic: Watch The Trailer For New Netflix Series “Family Reunion” [VIDEO]

Netflix Releases New Trailer For “Family Reunion Series”

July 10th is less than a month away and Netflix just released the brand new trailer for “Family Reunion,” their new show created by Meg DeLoatch, which stars Loretta Devine alongside Richard Roundtree andTia Mowry-Hardrict. Watch it below:

Will you be watching?

Here’s more about “Family Reunion”

When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family, the transition is like being a catfish out of water. From 3 hour church services and huge humidity hair to M’Dear’s home cooking and family bonding, the everyday ups and downs of Family Reunion are real, memorable, toe tapping, heart stopping, laugh out loud authentic moments.

Cast:

Loretta Devine (M’Dear),Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Cocoa), Richard Roundtree (Jebediah), Anthony Alabi (Moz), Talia Jackson (Jade), Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Shaka), Cameron J. Wright (Mazzi) and Jordyn Raya James (Ami)