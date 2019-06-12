¡Oye, Mami, Mira! “Botched” Doc Terry Dubrow Concerned About Cardi B’s Swollen Post-Surgery Feet, Suggests Medical Attention [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Dr. Terry Dubrow Suggest Medical Treatment For Cardi B ASAP
Cardi B‘s recent cosmetic surgery has resulted in some serious complications, swollen feet being one of them, and according to TMZ she’s in real danger of a medical emergency.
Botched doctor Terry Dubrow offered his opinion on what he sees as the problem with Belcalis’ liposuction and breast augmentation recovery.
Press play on it.
Cardi better take care of herself. No point in being this successful and not be able to enjoy it.
