Cardi B “Emotionally” Celebrates Her Precious Princess Kulture’s 11-Month Milestone

Cardi B And Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture

Cardi B and Offset kept their daughter Kulture off the gram for a looooooooong time and while they’ve loosened up a little, the parents still don’t show off their sweet seed much, so we were surprised that Cardi posted several snaps of Kulture to celebrate her being 11-months-old now.

My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😢😢what’s wrong with me ? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine,I’m fine ,I’m fine .Im madly ,overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️Thanks @offsetyrn .

My baby 😭😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩KULTURE

This one seems to be everyone’s favorite. Kulture looking super swaggy out here.

Day before summer jam.

Happy 11-Month’s Kulture. We know your first birthday is about to be a blast.

