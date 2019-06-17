Yung Miami Talks Her Pregnancy Cravings, Baby Daddy Requirements & Advice From Cardi B [Video]

Yung Miami Talks Cardi B Advice, Pregnancy Cravings & Baby Daddy Requirements

Yung Miami has been holding the City Girls down despite her group mate JT serving time.

She recently held it down with a performance at #BirthdayBashATL2019 and she even sat down with BOSSIP editor Alex to dish the ups and downs of rolling solo. She also talked pregnancy cravings (pineapple and sea salt?!) and some of the best advice Cardi B gave her as an underdog rapper.

