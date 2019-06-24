New Hampshire Highway Collision Leaves 7 Motorcyclists Dead, 3 Injured

Seven Marine JarHead Motorcyclists Killed In Highway Collision

Seven people are dead after a tragic collision on a New Hampshire highway.

A crash on U.S. 2, a rural two-lane highway, took the lives of at least seven motorcyclists and left three others injured Friday.

The Associated Press reports that the motorcyclists were part of the Marine JarHeads, a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses. The motorcyclists were struck by a 2016 Dodge pickup truck hauling a trailer.

“When something like this happens, we all feel it,” said Cat Wilson, who organizes a motorcycle charity event in Massachusetts and is a friend of some of the crash victims. “There is no tighter community than our biker community.”

The driver of the truck has been identified as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, an employee of a Springfield, Massachusetts, company called Westfield Transport. The Associated Press says he survived the accident, did not need to be hospitalized and has not been charged but authorities didn’t offer details on his whereabouts.

The Governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, has expressed his condolences over the tragedy.

Valerie & I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic motor accident that occurred in Randolph tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, & first responders who answered the call. State officials are on the scene & assisting as the situation develops. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 22, 2019

We’re thinking of all the families affected by this crash in New Hampshire.