Memeable Mini-Mogul Marsai Martin’s Makeup Secrets For The 2019 BET Awards [Photos]
Marsai Martin’s BET Awards Makeup Breakdown
In between becoming (another) meme during the 2019 BET Awards, Marsai Martin showed off her stunning age-appropriate beauty on the red carpet. The Black-ish star/producer walked the carpet in a gold Romona Keveža cocktail dress…
but what really stood out was her glowing makeup. Marsai had a beautiful dewy glow courtesy of makeup artist Shannon Pezzetta. Pezzetta used Cover Girl products for Marsai’s look.
“The inspiration for Marsai’s beautiful look was golden goddess – I wanted her to absolutely glow on the red carpet,” said Pezzetta. “To create the perfect canvas I started with COVERGIRL TruBlend Base Business Mattifying Primer and used COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made foundation and TruBlend Matte Made Undercover Concealer. I was able to create her amazing cheekbones with the new COVERGIRL Full Spectrum Bronzer in Warmth – I used a fluffy brush and placed the brush right under the cheek bones with light strokes back and forth.
To make her eyes pop I used the COVERGIRL Reign Eyeshadow Palette, using shades Money Maker and Dignified to give her the perfect golden eyes. I finished it with a pop COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow in Champagne Dreams in the center of the eye lids.”
Isn’t Marsai lovely?
View this post on Instagram
Golden Beauty Congrats!!!!!!!!! @marsaimartin on the BET Youngster Award✨✨ #pezzetta🎨💄👩🏻🎨 using @covergirl #skin Base business mattifying matifiant #foundation Small amount of D40 and D50 in trueblend matte made #concealer Golden Amber #eyeshadow Pallet Reign colors money maker and dignified to give it a pop in the center of the lids I used exhibitionist # 6 #bronzer light storkes of FS 110 warmth chaleur to create the perfect cheek bones #blush 108 on the apples for a pop of color #finishingtouches lipgloss in 920 and super stunner to give the all over glow ✨✨#betawards #covergirlmade
See a full product breakdown on the flip.
Makeup Products Used:
· Face
o COVERGIRL TruBlend Base Business Mattifying Primer – Available in July!
o COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Foundation in D40
o COVERGIRL TruBlend Undercover Concealer
o COVERGIRL Super Stunner Hyper-Glow Mono Highlighter in Pearl Crush
o NEW COVERGIRL Full Spectrum Bronzer in Warmth
· Eyes
o COVERGIRL Reign Eyeshadow Palette
o COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara Primer
o COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara
o COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Glitter Shadow in Champagne Dreams
· Lips
o COVERGIRL Melting Pout Vinyl Vow in “Nudists Dream”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.