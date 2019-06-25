Memeable Mini-Mogul Marsai Martin’s Makeup Secrets For The 2019 BET Awards [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Marsai Martin

Source: Rich Fury/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Marsai Martin’s BET Awards Makeup Breakdown

In between becoming (another) meme during the 2019 BET Awards, Marsai Martin showed off her stunning age-appropriate beauty on the red carpet. The Black-ish star/producer walked the carpet in a gold Romona Keveža cocktail dress…

Source: Rich Fury/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

but what really stood out was her glowing makeup. Marsai had a beautiful dewy glow courtesy of makeup artist Shannon Pezzetta. Pezzetta used Cover Girl products for Marsai’s look.

“The inspiration for Marsai’s beautiful look was golden goddess – I wanted her to absolutely glow on the red carpet,” said Pezzetta. “To create the perfect canvas I started with COVERGIRL TruBlend Base Business Mattifying Primer and used COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made foundation and TruBlend Matte Made Undercover Concealer. I was able to create her amazing cheekbones with the new COVERGIRL Full Spectrum Bronzer in Warmth – I used a fluffy brush and placed the brush right under the cheek bones with light strokes back and forth.

To make her eyes pop I used the COVERGIRL Reign Eyeshadow Palette, using shades Money Maker and Dignified to give her the perfect golden eyes. I finished it with a pop COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow in Champagne Dreams in the center of the eye lids.”

Isn’t Marsai lovely?

See a full product breakdown on the flip.

Source: Via MMCommunications / COVERGIRL/MMCommunications

Makeup Products Used:

· Face

o COVERGIRL TruBlend Base Business Mattifying Primer – Available in July!

o COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Foundation in D40

o COVERGIRL TruBlend Undercover Concealer

o COVERGIRL Super Stunner Hyper-Glow Mono Highlighter in Pearl Crush

o NEW COVERGIRL Full Spectrum Bronzer in Warmth

· Eyes

Source: Via MMCommunications / COVERGIRL/MMCommunications

o COVERGIRL Reign Eyeshadow Palette

o COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara Primer

o COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara

o COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Glitter Shadow in Champagne Dreams

· Lips

Source: Via MMCommunications / COVERGIRL/MMCommunications

o COVERGIRL Melting Pout Vinyl Vow in “Nudists Dream”

