Cardi B And Offset’s Lap-Dancing, Pop-Locking BET Awards Performance Brought Out Twitter’s Most Hilarious, Petty Reactions

The 2019 BET Awards may have been the best we’ve had in ages. We should have known it would be great when we saw the epic opening act: Cardi B and Offset. The couple had some tricks up their sleeves with their performances of “Clout” and “Press.” First we got Offset going into his throwback bag of pop locking, which was revealed in a TMZ video years ago.

However, that wasn’t it. Cardi hit the stage and gave us all sorts of sexy with a live on TV lap dance for her boo. We’re not exactly sure how he kept his…composure…with all that grinding but it damn sure was a lot going on. This brought out all sorts of wild reactions from the hilarious to the horny. Take a look…