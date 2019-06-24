Method Man’s Un-Aging Fountain Of Youth Looks At The BET Awards Has Your Aunties Wanting Him To ‘Bring The Pain’ To Their Soggy Bloomers

BET did the best thing it’s ever done at its awards show: it gave Mary J. Blige 30 uninterrupted minutes to do her best, giving us bop after bop and iconic dance after iconic dance. She stole the whole show. There was also a huge cameo in her set that had the collective BET audience clutching its pearls. That would be 40-something year old Method Man popping up out of the fountain of youth to remind us that he is still one of the biggest heartthrobs in rap history. Not only that, but he looks as good as he’s ever been. Man has been hitting the gym and everything. He looks no older than 27.

His appearance has the internet losing its damned mind. Your aunties, mommas, cousins and sisters were giving us all of their soggiest reactions and it was pure glory. Take a look…