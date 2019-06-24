Still On Sight: T.I. & His Entourage Allegedly Fade Floyd Mayweather’s DJ…Over Tiny?

Floyd Mayweather’s DJ Claims T.I. And Company Jumped Him

Jay Bling, the resident DJ for The Money Team blasted T.I. yesterday for allegedly putting hands and feet on him. But, was this alleged azz kicking supposed to send a message to his boss over their old Tiny beef?

The Floyd Mayweather associated disc jockey claims that Tip and his goons jumped him. Details about the actual encounter are bleak, but Jay bling assured his followers that T.I. and his posse unsuccessfully scared him with their measly fight moves, allegedly.

About the incident, Jay Bling wrote:

T.I. jumped me LOL!! All yall ni–as hit like straight b–ches. 6 ni–as and all yall did was scratch me up.

Jay Bling continued to address the alleged butt whooping via insta-stories, promising to return the favor to Tip.

Ni–as jumped the wrong one tonight! I’m on your bumper b-tch a– ni–a @Troubleman31

Yikes! Previously, Tip and Floyd Mayweather’s beef started brewing around 2014 when T.I. took a swing at Floyd Mayweather Jr. and it caused a chair-tossing brawl in the Fatburger on the Vegas Strip. Their fall out was over Tiny, who was separated, spending time with her “friend” Floyd. Dismayed Tip has since rehashed the beef in his music, throwing shots at Mayweather in 2019 diss record “F*** Ni***.