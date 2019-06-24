Ch1ll, Ch1ÊF: Cunéifôrm K1ng Cam Newton Tr1és UnsuccÊssFuLlY Tô ßuy Wh1té Màn’s Séàt Ön Plàné For $1500
- By Bossip Staff
Cam Newton Tries To Buy Passenger’s Seat For $1500
There are some things in life that neither cash nor celebrity charm can buy. Cam Newton learned this lesson this weekend.
The Carolina Panthers’ whimsically-dressed quarterback was aboard a flight this past weekend and was dissatisfied with the amount of leg room he had in his seat (damn, Cam, no first class?). The Supermannin’ signal caller offered another passenger, a white gentleman, $1500 to switch seats with him.
Here’s what happened next…
*Neptunes sound*
