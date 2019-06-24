Ch1ll, Ch1ÊF: Cunéifôrm K1ng Cam Newton Tr1és UnsuccÊssFuLlY Tô ßuy Wh1té Màn’s Séàt Ön Plàné For $1500

Cam Newton Tries To Buy Passenger’s Seat For $1500

There are some things in life that neither cash nor celebrity charm can buy. Cam Newton learned this lesson this weekend.

The Carolina Panthers’ whimsically-dressed quarterback was aboard a flight this past weekend and was dissatisfied with the amount of leg room he had in his seat (damn, Cam, no first class?). The Supermannin’ signal caller offered another passenger, a white gentleman, $1500 to switch seats with him.

Here’s what happened next…

So this happened… @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

*Neptunes sound*