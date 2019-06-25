SircieVarnado Fake Cop Accused Of Killing Black Mom At Chicago Walgreens Won’t Be Released On Bail

Alleged Shooter In Sircie Varnado Case Won’t Get Bail

A man who posed as a police officer at a Chicago Walgreens and shot a black mom for alleged shoplifting won’t be getting out on bail. As previously reported Sircie Varnado was fatally shot in the face June 13 at a Northwest Chicago Walgreens.

A store manager believed that shoplifting was happening but instead of calling authorities, the manager called a friend who claimed to be local police. That man got into an alleged altercation with Sircie that ended after he shot her.

More details have surfaced about the incident and WGN reports that the man in custody for the shooting is 33-year-old Louis Hicks Jr.

Hicks lived around the corner from the Walgreens went there often with a badge and a gun. He reportedly told an employee of the Walgreens that he was a security guard and offered his assistance whenever they needed “help.”

No bail for man accused of murder inside Chicago Walgreens https://t.co/a6iOKN69fX — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 21, 2019

Additionally, the manager who called Hicks allegedly didn’t think Sircie was stealing, but instead noted that there was a “suspicious man” in the store. WGN reports that when Hicks arrived the man was gone and he approached Sirice instead, thinking she was involved. He accused her of stealing and a struggle ensued during which a pair of Walgreens pantyhose allegedly fell out of Sircie’s bag.

Via WGN:

“Hicks eventually put her in a choke hold and eventually slammed her to the ground, prosecutors said. Hicks told her he was a Chicago police officer. Prosecutors said he has never been a law enforcement officer for CPD or any other department. Witnesses said that Varnado looked up at him and “called him the b-word” and then he allegedly shot her in the face. Varnado died at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Prosecutors said Hicks is a licensed security guard, but never worked for the Walgreens. He was convicted of burglary in 2003 and is not allowed to have a gun.”

No bail was set for Hicks on Friday who reportedly picked up his shell casing after killing Sirice and left.

Walgreens has released this statement confirming that the manager who called Hicks has been fired.