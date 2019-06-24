Dirty Game: Cuba Gooding Jr Claims His Alleged Grope Victim Is A Crazy Person With “Warped Mental State”

Cuba Gooding Jr. Says Alleged Victim Is Mentally Ill Based On Blog

As we’ve been reporting, Cuba Gooding Jr. is in big trouble for allegedly groping a woman’s breast while partying up in NYC.

According to TMZ Cuba and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss all charges against him because, in their view, the woman accusing the actor isn’t of sound mind by her own admission.

“After reading and reviewing the motion to dismiss in the interest of justice, I was deeply surprised that the prosecutors office didn’t evaluate this woman’s history before undertaking to prosecute me in light of her warped mental state as revealed by her blog.”

Lawyers found a blog post written by the woman where she talks about all of her mental health issues and deep insecurity.

“I got diagnosed with depression, ADHD, Anxiety Disorder, and PTSD and basically learned that my brain was one big fat mass.” Another line reads, “I am quite prideful. I must win.”

She goes on:

“[I]n a world of extensions and fake boobs, my short haircut paired with my moderate breast size makes me feel invisible. Some people are scared of others and want nothing more than to be invisible. I am not that type of person. I am starting to be seen.”

So essentially Cuba & co. don’t think he should be charged with this crime because the woman accusing him is mentally ill and desperate for attention.

She could be all of that and some more s#!t and that STILL doesn’t mean that Cuba didn’t do what it appears he did ON VIDEO!

